Two fired Agawam police officers reinstated

The mayor of Agawam brought two of the three officers back on the force while demoting one of those officers from sergeant, to patrolmen.

The FBI announced that they are looking into this case as a lot of questions remain following this unprecedented move.

The lawyer for these three officers said the decision by the town is something he has never seen before.

Lawyer John Connor said the decision was a step in the right direction as the town of Agawam moved to reinstate two officers involved in the excessive force incident.

Officer Connor and Sgt. Grasso are expected back to the department in the next week, but Officer Maccio was not included in the decision.



"I don't know specifically but u would assume it's because Maccio was the officer utilizing the baton so they treated him differently for that reason," said the lawyer.



The news of the reinstatement came as hearings continue in front of the state’s civil service commission which is looking into whether these officers used excessive force while arresting a man at Six Flags last summer.

The officer’s attorney said this is a highly unusual move.



"The fact that the town reduced it on their own validity is unprecedented you don't see that. You see parties settle the matter but you rarely I've never seen it where an employer comes in and reduced it the first two days of the hearing," said Attorney John Connor.



Although he has yet to see the official letter of reinstatement that Sgt. Grasso can return to the force but only as a patrolmen, Connor said they will appeal this decision during the next civil commission hearing.



Western Mass News reached out to the mayor’s office who said that they don’t have a comment at this time.

"I think it sends a message to anyone listening that the initial conclusion should be terminated does not stand up to scrutiny," Connor noted.



The three will be appearing before the civil service commission on February 14 to testify on their own behalf.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.