Amherst College students and faculty partake in campus walk out

Hundreds of students and supporters showed up at Amherst College on Wednesday to show their support for fellow students affected by the travel ban.

Aubrey Grube is a senior at Amherst College and the emcee of the protest.

"I think it's incredibly important that we recognize regardless of our own statuses the political world around us. We have to make sure we're doing everything we can to act on what we believe in and what we think is right and to support those that need it most," said Grube.

A group of students sent the administration a list of demands including asking the university to publicly condemn the executive order.

Biddy Martin, the President of the college, addressed the crowd after students staged a sit in in her office. She defended the letter she released over the weekend against the order.

"I'm sorry but I think many of you know exactly where I stand and I think the words that I used made it clear. I condemn the ban and as I said in my letter it we can see all of higher ed we can as a society as a whole," stated Martin.

The crowd was not expecting an immediate response

"I'm glad that she had a response prepared that she had been thinking about this. I think it changes things for us because we weren't expecting an address from the president," Grube noted.

President Martin also told the crowd she doesn't think their anger should be directed at her.

She told students to call and challenge elected officials who can make a difference.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.