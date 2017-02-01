Northampton immigration lawyers busy following travel ban

Since President Donald Trump signed the executive order on immigration, there has been a mass panic among those that have come to live in sanctuary cities.

A local immigration law firm is said they are unusually busy for this time of the year. The Northampton law firm said the phones have been ringing off the hook.

“This is unprecedented, there’s never been anything like this. There’s never been action taken so quickly that affects so many people," said Megan Kludt.

Curran and Berger is just one law firm in western Mass. dealing with an influx of calls and emails since last Saturday.

“It’s been incredibly busy since the executive order because all of our clients are worried about how this might affect them. We do represent a lot of clients from Iran and Iraq," said Kludt.

Megan Kludt is an immigration attorney at the firm, and she said a lot of her clients are high-skilled doctors, high-end researchers and faculty members at local universities.

“We have people who were waiting for their green card interviews abroad that have been canceled now. One person is applying for his mother and she had her interview scheduled in a week and they canceled it without any warning, without giving a refund," Kludt noted.

Northampton residents are not welcoming to the president’s executive order.

“I think there’s gonna be a war over this. It’s just unbelievable what he has done so far. His ancestors (President Trump) came from another country," said Katherine George of Northampton.

President Trump said the executive order is not a Muslim ban, but during his campaign, he called for ‘a total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States.

“I think people don’t realize how many people’s lives are being affected," said Danielle Pedelaborde of Northampton.

