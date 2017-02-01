Statistics show how much football fans spend for the big game

Football fans across western Massachusetts are gearing up and getting ready for the big game on Sunday when the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons.

A statistic according to the National Retail Federation shows that American consumers will spend just over $14 billion throwing a football party.



When the Patriots make it to the show, fans open their wallets and treat it just like Christmas in February.

The National Chicken Council expects consumers to eat 1.33 billion wings on Sunday. That's enough to stretch from Gillette Stadium in Foxborough to the Georgia Dome in Atlanta almost 80 times.

Americans will eat 12 and a half million pizzas, according to Coupon Kings, and Retail-Me-Not.

The bottom line is, only on Thanksgiving is when Americans eat more food than on the day of the big game.



The National Retail Federation said big game food prices are up this year, whether wholesale or retail.

The Delaney Market hopes to draw hungry fans with big game specials.

"We are! We already have quite a bit of orders! Our Sunday orders are starting to roll in," said Hurwitz.

For the convenience, no waste, no grocery store, we do the cooking. I think you're almost better off buying from us.You can come in and buy 25 stuffed mushroom caps for 24 dollars. You can't make it for that," said Hurwitz.



And at the Big Y in West Springfield, its all hands on deck.



"We are getting ready for the big game! We're expecting a very busy and exciting weekend for our customers and employees alike," said Assistant Store Manager Doug Zimmerman.



This is one of the busiest weekends of the year for Big Y, comparable to their numbers in Christmas.



Zimmerman said Big Y is putting it's best foot, or wing, forward by offering discounts on some of the most popular game day foods.

