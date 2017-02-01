Auto shops in western Mass. see spike in business after winter storm

Thanks to Mother Nature, dents and scratches are driving travelers to their local auto body shops.

One West Springfield body shop has seen an increase in calls for damaged cars from this week's storm.

Owner Joe Houghton of the Maaco Bodyshop in West Springfield walked in to 7 voicemails on his phone from drivers involved in accidents from the storm.



"When it snows like this, we kind of call it white gold, because that is always good in our business, the conditions were pretty slippery," said Houghton.



Thankfully these accidents were all minor and there were no injuries, but it speaks volumes of the conditions drivers have been in the past day...



"When the storm is happening, a lot of people are aware that the conditions are the way they are, and they drive a little bit more careful," Houghton noted.



He said the shop has received 40% more calls this storm season than last year, and of the roughly 25,000 cars they have served in nearly 30 years of business, over a third have been from snow related incidents.



"In the past month with the weather that we've had, we have actually done more collision work than we did the entire season last year," Houghton continued.



Springfield police were plenty busy yesterday, as about 30 accidents were reported by mid-day, including a bus accident on Dwight Street, thankfully no one was on board.

There were dozens more on Wednesday morning, including this two car crash on Berkshire Avenue, that caused some serious traffic delays.

Houghton has seen many accidents in his time, and said whether its an inch, a foot, or just freezing rain, its always best to ride the brake and take it slow.



"Maaco is also warning evening drivers to be extra cautious tonight for any ice on the roads. They say to always assume you will hit ice when you are driving and to be aware of your surroundings," said Houghton.

