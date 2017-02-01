Agawam residents speak out amid officers being reinstated

In a surprise move, the mayor of Agawam has reinstated two out of three officers following the excessive use of force investigation.



The FBI is now looking into this case but a lot of questions still remain as a civil service case is ongoing.

Those who support these officers said the mayor’s decision is a step in the right direction as two officers are expected to be back in uniform in the coming week.

The officer’s lawyer and some residents say there is more to be done.

Officer Connor and Sgt. Grasso will soon be back at the Agawam Police Department.

They are two of the three officers who were fired last fall after reportedly using excessive force while arresting a disorderly man at Six Flags..



"We will continue to appeal before the civil service commission and we will continue our appeal with respect to Officer Maccio," said Attorney John Connor.



Connor said it’s highly unusual for an employer, especially in this case, for the town of Agawam to reduce the discipline while a civil case is pending.

He said the next step is to get all three officers back in a uniform.



Agawam resident Chantal McGill said she is furious about the mayor's decision.



"All three of these guys should be back to work totally as is fully reinstated. He doesn't deserve to be the town scapegoat and I think that's what they are painting him out to be," said McGill.



Chantal has been outside of the police department and each of the civil service hearings to show her support for these officers.



"I've known these guys for years I don't agree with this injustice," McGill continued.



But it’s not back to normal for the reinstated officers as Sgt. Grasso will be working as a patrolmen rather than a sergeant, a demotion that their lawyer says they will fight.



So far the mayor’s office and police Chief Gillis have refused to comment on the decision to reinstate these officers.



Chantal said she will be outside the next appearance for these officers.



The officers are expected back at the civil service commission to testify on their own behalf on February 14.

