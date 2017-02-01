Northampton police quell fears over travel ban

Many have voiced their concern after President Trump signed the executive order that bans immigrants from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

Local police departments are doing what they can to make people feel safe, especially in sanctuary cities.

The police department wants to reassure the people of Northampton, the executive order changes nothing about the way they operate.

Northampton is deemed a sanctuary city, which means immigrants who live there should feel safe and the city does not prosecute them for violating federal immigration laws.

“I think too often people forget that our world is our world and it’s for us to share and when there are places that support that, and help make that known, it’s a reminder," said Rebekah Newman of Belchertown.

The Northampton police department wants people all of the people of the city to feel safe.

Chief of police, Jody Kasper, wants all the people of Northampton to know that they aren't going to treat anyone any differently since President Trump’s executive order.

“One of our major concerns is that we may have people living in our community who may feel afraid to come to us if they are the victims of crime or if they witness a crime. They’re welcome to walk in and report anything and we will assist them," said Kasper.

Community members said they are happy to hear that the police department stands by them.

“It makes me feel safe and taken care of and that my neighbors, who are immigrants, who are people of color have a little bit more sense of security," said Danielle Pedelaborde of Northampton.

Many city leaders in Northampton have spoken out against the executive order and in support of sanctuary cities.

The police department wants to make sure everyone knows they are not actively looking for undocumented people.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.