Lia Surprise Squad gives back to local veteran

This week the Lia Auto Group Surprise Squad is happy to give back to a man who has given back to his country and community.

A man who raised a family here in western Mass. whose son and daughter-in-law looked to Western Mass News to give back to him.

The Surprise Squad traveled to Manny's appliances to get him a washer and dryer for his home.

It was an emotional nomination to the Lia Surprise Squad from Dan and Deborah Christian, for their father Alderic.

"We get up at about 6:00 a.m. and watch Western Mass News 'till 7 and 7:30 and every morning we see the Surprise Squad. My Dad needs all the help he can get. So my sister took it upon herself to nominate my dad who is a Korean war vet just an amazing man," said Dan.

"I was in the post office I was the first mail man in the monarch building, that's pretty cool you're a part of history," said Alderic.

To do what is a simple load of laundry at home for most is anything but simple for the Christians.

Living with his daughter Sharon as his care giver, she has to pull out their washer for every load and hook it up to the kitchen sink.

And in less than perfect health herself, the new washing machine is also a blessing for Sharon.

"I brought up my four kids and they're good kids, Alderic is going to be 82 this year and any little help we get is fantastic," said Sharon.

A brand new washing machine and dryer was generously donated by Manny's Appliance.

"I just like to give back to people who helped me with this business and my mom always said if you give you will receive," said Manny, the owner of Manny's Appliance.

After 82 years of raising a family and giving back to his country and community, Alderic was more than deserving to receive.

