Governors across the nation bet on the big game

As the big game is less than a week away the stakes are getting higher, even the governors of each state's teams are placing wagers on who will win.

It all started with a tweet from Governor Charlie Bake that said he will bet 'Koffee Kup's lucky cupcakes and Legal Seafoods Chowder on the Patriots'.

The owner of Koffee Kup's tell us the lucky cupcake is the Boston crème and so far, it's lived up to it's nickname.



"It's been lucky so far so hopefully we can roll right into the big game. We have a running joke that its the magic of the cupcake ever since he's been elected governor,

" said Dino Facente, the owner of Koffe Kup Bakery.

In response, Geogia Governor Nathan Deal said he will bet Brunswick Stew from Fresh air BBQ and chocolate-covered blueberries from Byne Blueberry.

As for who will come out on top you'll have to stay tuned this Sunday on FOX6.

