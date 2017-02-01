Amherst Fire Chief speaks on uptick in emergency calls amidst short staff

It was a busy weekend for the Amherst Fire Department as the chief once again spoke about staffing issues.

Over a four hour period on Saturday night into Sunday morning, the department responded to nearly 25 calls, which is unusual for a weekend in January.

The chief said the number of calls this past weekend were what they usually see in the late spring or fall when students return back to school.

But from Saturday night into Sunday morning, the department needed mutual aid nearly a dozen time to respond to calls.

"We're not sure. Once or twice a year we'll get a night like this that's not part of the late spring or early fall," said Fire Chief Tim Nelson.

"There was no one thing that you could put your finger on saying this is why the night was crazy."

It was so busy that Nelson and other deputy chiefs came in to handle the calls, which were mostly intoxicated people from UMass or medical calls.

"One patient we had jumped into the Mill River fully clothed, and we took him to the hospital."

The increase in calls can put more pressure on the department that is already stretched thin some nights.

The chief said five times this weekend that ambulances responded directly from the hospital to new calls, and in one case, there was no Amherst ambulance available, so Northampton came and helped.

"When you pull from another town, it means they have one, or two, or three less ambulances, and that has a cascading effect on other towns."

The department is waiting for a consultant to finish a staffing analysis to figure out what will happen next.

The chief said the department will be increasing staff this weekend for the Superbowl starting on Friday night.

