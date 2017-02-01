Man shot in the abdomen uncooperative with Springfield police

Springfield Police received notification of a man walking into Baystate with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 7 p.m. tonight.

Police don't know where the shooting took place, however officers were seen investigating Bristol St. around 7:30 p.m.

The victim, along with his girlfriend, have become uncooperative with the investigation.

The gunshot wound doesn't appear to be life-threatening.

