Man shot in the abdomen uncooperative with Springfield police

Springfield Police received notification of a man walking into Baystate with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 7 p.m. tonight.
Police don't know where the shooting took place, however officers were seen investigating Bristol St. around 7:30 p.m.
The victim, along with his girlfriend, have become uncooperative with the investigation.
The gunshot wound doesn't appear to be life-threatening.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.