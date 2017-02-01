Oxfam America joins ACLU in lawsuit against President Trump

Boston-based Oxfam America has joined the ACLU of Massachusetts and Attorney General Maura Healey in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order, temporarily banning the entry of people from seven countries and completely halting Syrian refugee resettlement.

Bill Newman is the Western Mass Director of the American Civil Liberties Union.

He said the ACLU and the office of the attorney general asked Oxfam America to join the suit, arguing the executive order is unconstitutional and should be repealed.

“What the ACLU suit said, and what I believe the attorney general's suit alleges, as well is that there's a violation of the first amendment guarantee of freedom of religion, of speech, of inquiry, and of thought. There's a violation of due process-- there's a violation of equal protection,” said Newman.

Newman said that one person named in the lawsuit is from Western Massachusetts.

Oxfam condemned the order immediately after it was signed.

It decried the decision to halt resettling refugees and targeting of people traveling from five countries where it works.

They joined the lawsuit to repeal the order.

