A Cold, Brisk February Weekend on Tap

Skies stay clear and temperatures get colder with lows falling into the lower and mid-teens by dawn.

We keep a slight breeze from the west overnight and stay brisk Friday, but not as gusty as this afternoon was. Expect sunshine to start the day Friday, but it will be cold with a breeze making it feel about 5-10 degrees colder than the actual temp-so in the upper single digits for many.

We will see a few clouds throughout the day Friday and high temps only reach the upper 20s to low 30s. An upper level disturbance comes through Friday night, ushering in another shot of cold air for Saturday, so temps may actually be a degree or two colder-plus winds get gustier.

Not much changes through the weekend, though high pressure at the surface will keep us cold and dry through Saturday. By Sunday, a weak system passes to our south and another to our north, bringing in more clouds and possibly a few flurries here and there. We get another shot of cold air again going into Monday and we also stay dry to start the work week.

Our next storm looks to cut across the country early next week and arrive here in southern New England by midday Tuesday. Our precip looks to begin as snow with cold temps in place and some moderate accumulation may occur through Tuesday night. Low pressure will track to our west, then north through Wednesday, allowing for warmer air to change snow to rain and possibly some ice too. Details will continue to be fine-tuned through the weekend so stay tuned!

