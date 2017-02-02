Springfield Police looking for missing man

Police in Springfield are looking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

Springfield Police Sgt. John Delaney said that 77-year-old Robert Ward was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of 79 Spring Street.

"It is possible that Mr. Ward could be in the downtown area. The detectives have checked all the local hospitals and the bus terminal and train station," Delaney noted.

Ward is described as a white male, about 5'6" tall, weighs 190 pounds, and has grey hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield Police at (413) 787-6355 or 911.

