Springfield police identify body of man found near Five Mile Pond Park

Springfield police have released the identity of a man who's body was recovered near Five Mile Pond Park and Lake Lorraine over the weekend.

Sgt. Delaney told Western Mass News they discovered the body of 63-year-old William Kitovich Jr. of Chicopee near the railroad tracks that follow along the northern shore line that separate's the Five Mile Pond Park and Lake Lorraine.

Police said Kitovich went fishing on the shore with a friend Sunday afternoon, and became separated for a moment of time.

Lt. Rolland said Kitovich's death is not being considered suspicious, as it is believed that he drowned.

