Soldiers in Westfield send-off for mission overseas

It was an emotional Thursday morning in Westfield as soldiers were sent off from Barnes Air National Guard Base for a year long mission in Kuwait.

Dozens of friends and family members gathered at the base to say goodbye to those soldiers of detachment 1 which is based out of Westfield.

Alyana Brownell said goodbye to her husband, Specialist Jacob Brownell of Middleboro. The couple just got married only days ago.

"I was definitely on the verge of tears the whole time, but I know that he is in good hands. There's a tremendous sense of pride, I am just so honored to be his wife, and I love him, and I'll take care of things on this side," said Alyana.

Soldiers will be deployed for one year in support of Operation Inherent Resolve, which will provide air medical evacuation to American forces overseas.

For some, this is their first deployment. During the ceremony each soldier received a heart as a symbol of love and respect for their deployment.

It's just a friendly reminder of the life they will leave for the next year, but also a sign of what drove them to the line of duty in the first place.

"We're doing what we need to do to not only keep our country safe, but really the world," said Jacob.

Several superior officers spoke on the groups behalf during the ceremony to reassure everyone aboard has been properly trained and is ready for this mission.

The newlywed couple said they will stay in touch by talking via Skype.

