Amanda Keane cooks up some Championship Chicken Chili

It's almost game day and if you are looking for a dish for your big game gathering, here's an idea for you.

Western Mass News reporter Amanda Keane took to the chicken to whip up some chili, which is perfect for Sunday or any cool winter day.

The full recipe appears below. Enjoy!

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts

1 onion, diced

1 (15 Ounce) can of kidney beans

1 (15 Ounce) can of white cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1 (15 Ounce) can of corn, drained and rinsed

1 (15 Ounce) can of fire roasted tomatoes,

1 medium sweet potato, peeled and grated

½ cup spicy brown mustard

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons of honey

3 tablespoons of chili powder

1 tablespoon of onion powder

1 tablespoon of garlic powder

1 teaspoon of oregano

1 teaspoon cumin

¼ teaspoon cinnamon

¼ teaspoon cloves

2 cups of chicken broth

Toss it all in a slow cooker and put it on low for 8 to 10 hours OR 4 hours on high.

When it’s cooked, the chicken should pull apart easily. Pull the chicken and stir really well.

Serve in a big bowl and top with sour cream and cheese!

