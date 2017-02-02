Maggie Lohmiller makes some spicy stuffed jalapeno peppers

You may be looking for a great crowd-pleasing appetizer for your game day party.

Maggie Lohmiller offers this recipe for some stuffed jalapeno peppers.

The full recipe appears below. Enjoy!

2 center-cut bacon slices

About 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

About 1/2 cup fat-free cream cheese, softened

1/4 cup minced green onions

1 teaspoon fresh lime juice

14 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded

2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro

2 tablespoons chopped seeded tomato

Optional: a handful of grated sharp cheddar

DIRECTIONS:

Preheat the over to 400 degrees

Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Remove and drain on a paper towel.

Crumble bacon and add to a medium bowl along with cream cheeses, green onions, and lime juice. Stir well.

Lay halved jalapenos on a baking sheet. Fill the jalapenos with cheese mixture.

Top with sharp cheddar, if desired.

Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until peppers are tender.

Sprinkle with tomatoes and cilantro.

