Maggie Lohmiller makes some spicy stuffed jalapeno peppers

You may be looking for a great crowd-pleasing appetizer for your game day party.
Maggie Lohmiller offers this recipe for some stuffed jalapeno peppers.
The full recipe appears below. Enjoy!
- 2 center-cut bacon slices
- About 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
- About 1/2 cup fat-free cream cheese, softened
- 1/4 cup minced green onions
- 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
- 14 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
- 2 tablespoons chopped seeded tomato
- Optional: a handful of grated sharp cheddar
DIRECTIONS:
- Preheat the over to 400 degrees
- Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Remove and drain on a paper towel.
- Crumble bacon and add to a medium bowl along with cream cheeses, green onions, and lime juice. Stir well.
- Lay halved jalapenos on a baking sheet. Fill the jalapenos with cheese mixture.
- Top with sharp cheddar, if desired.
- Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until peppers are tender.
- Sprinkle with tomatoes and cilantro.
