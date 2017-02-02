Maggie Lohmiller makes some spicy stuffed jalapeno peppers - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Maggie Lohmiller makes some spicy stuffed jalapeno peppers

By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

You may be looking for a great crowd-pleasing appetizer for your game day party.

Maggie Lohmiller offers this recipe for some stuffed jalapeno peppers.

The full recipe appears below.  Enjoy!

  • 2 center-cut bacon slices
  • About 1/2 cup cream cheese, softened
  • About 1/2 cup fat-free cream cheese, softened
  • 1/4 cup minced green onions
  • 1 teaspoon fresh lime juice
  • 14 jalapeno peppers, halved lengthwise and seeded
  • 2 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 tablespoons chopped seeded tomato
  • Optional: a handful of grated sharp cheddar

DIRECTIONS:

  • Preheat the over to 400 degrees
  • Cook bacon in a skillet over medium heat. Remove and drain on a paper towel.
  • Crumble bacon and add to a medium bowl along with cream cheeses, green onions, and lime juice. Stir well.
  • Lay halved jalapenos on a baking sheet. Fill the jalapenos with cheese mixture.
  • Top with sharp cheddar, if desired.
  • Bake for 15-20 minutes, or until peppers are tender.
  • Sprinkle with tomatoes and cilantro.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

