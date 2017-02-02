Western Mass News on ABC40: $1,000 Fill Your Fridge - Official Rules

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING.

The WESTERN MASS NEWS ON ABC40 (WGGB)- $1,000 Fill Your Fridge Sweepstakes begins at approximately 8:00 PM on Sunday, 2/5/17, and ends at 11:59 AM ET on Monday, 2/6/17 (the “Sweepstakes Entry Period”). Entries must be received by 11:59 AM ET on Monday, 2/6/17 to be eligible and will not be acknowledged or returned. Station’s clock will be the official clock for the sweepstakes.

Sponsor: Western Mass News WGGB/Meredith Corporation, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA, 01129; Big Y World Class Markets, 2145 Roosevelt Ave. Springfield, MA 01102

ENTRY: To enter, watch the Western Mass News at 10 on FOX6 following “24 Legacy” on Sunday night 2/5/17 (approximately 11:00PM-12:00AM ET). An audio and video announcement will provide a key word. Go to http://www.facebook.com/westernmassnews, click on the Sweepstakes graphic, then follow directions to complete the entry form (including correct key word) to register and receive one (1) entry. There is no cost to register or enter. Entries generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices or by means which subvert the entry process will be void.

BONUS ENTRY – OPTIONAL: Referred Individual Bonus Entry: After entering the sweepstakes, entrant will see a bonus entry screen with instructions for referring individuals (“Referred Individual”). Each time a Referred Individual submits an entry into the sweepstakes pursuant to such instructions during the Sweepstakes Period (e.g., by a referral URL) in a way that credits the referrer, subject to restrictions and any limitations of total number of entries described hereunder, entrant will receive one (1) Referred Entry into the sweepstakes (“Bonus Referred Entry”). A Bonus Referred Entry represents an additional entry into the sweepstakes (although additional entries other than a Bonus Referred Entry are not permitted other than as stated herein). All Referred Individuals who complete and submit an entry will be entered into the sweepstakes and treated as a regular entrant. Referred Individuals must abide by the Official Rules herein, including, but not limited to, eligibility restrictions. REFERRAL OF INDIVIDUALS IS NOT A REQUIREMENT OR CONSIDERATION TO ENTER THE SWEEPSTAKES. This sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed, administered by, or associated with Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook”).

LIMIT: One (1) entry per person with a valid email address. No limit to Bonus Referred Entries, except that the same Referred Individual may not provide an entrant with more than 1 Bonus Referred Entry. No group entries.

ELIGIBILITY: Open to legal residents of Franklin, Hampshire, or Hampden counties in the WGGB DMA who are 18 years of age or older at time of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes and/or their respective agents, affiliates, subsidiaries and members of their immediate families or household members are not eligible to enter or win. "Immediate family members" shall mean parents, step-parents, children, step-children, siblings, step-siblings, or spouses. "Household members" shall mean people who share the same residence at least three (3) months a year. Winners of a prize from WGGB/WSHM/EGGB within the past thirty (30) days from the beginning date of this sweepstakes are not eligible.

WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZING: On or about Monday, 2/06/17 at approximately 12:30 pm ET, one (1) grand prize winner will be selected by WGGB in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received containing a correct key word.

Grand Prize winner will receive $1,000 in gift cards good for any Big Y World Class Market supermarkets. Approximate retail value: $1,000.00. Cards have no expiration date.

Winner is responsible for all applicable local, state and federal taxes. Taxes on the prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form in the amount of the prize value as stated herein, and will be required to fill out and return a W-9 form prior to receipt of the prize.

Potential winners will be notified by phone and/or email on or about Monday, 2/06/17 at approximately 2:00pm ET. Potential winner must claim prize and provide required documentation at Western Mass News’ address by close of business on Monday, February 20th, 2017. Sponsor will determine all elements of prizing in its sole discretion. Prize may not be assigned, transferred, or changed, except at Sponsor's sole discretion. Sponsor disclaims all and any liability for the actual provision, quality or nature of any third-party product or service accepted by the winner. The awarding of any prize is contingent upon full compliance with these Official Rules. Entrants agree to be bound by Official Rules and agree that if the potential winner fails to provide proof of identity, refuses to provide required documentation, is found to have violated Official Rules, or otherwise does not meet eligibility criteria, prize will be forfeited and awarded to an alternate winner in a random drawing from the remaining eligible entries containing a correct daily key word. Entrants understand that Sponsor is not liable for injuries, losses, or damages of any kind arising from participation in this promotion and acceptance, possession, and use of prize. Sponsor is not responsible for any typographical or other error in the printing of the offer, administration of the sweepstakes or in the announcement of the prize. Decisions of Sponsor are final and binding in all respects.

ODDS of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.

PRIVACY: By entering this sweepstakes, you are opting-in to receive promotional materials from Sponsor and/or its affiliates, advertisers, or other business partners. If you "opt in" to receiving such promotional materials, Sponsor reserves the right to release any personally identifiable registration information regarding you to third parties who provide goods or services that Sponsor believes may be of interest to you. If you decide that you would like to discontinue receiving promotional information from such third parties, please contact those third parties directly. For more information about how Sponsor uses the information you provide, see Sponsor’s privacy policy at http://www.westernmassnews.com/story/30079230/this-web-sites-privacy-policy. IF YOU DO NOT WISH TO SHARE YOUR INFORMATION, PLEASE DO NOT ENTER THIS SWEEPSTAKES.

OTHER: Sponsor assumes no responsibility for entries it is unable to process due to network, hardware or other technical failures; or any other reason, or incomplete, damaged, misdirected, or lost entries. Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion to disqualify any person tampering with the entry process, the operation of the web site or otherwise in violation of these Official Rules. Sponsor further reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to cancel, terminate or modify this promotion if not capable of completion as planned, including infection by computer virus, technical corruption, non-authorized human intervention, or any other causes beyond the control of Sponsor which corrupt or affect the administration, security, fairness, or integrity of the sweepstakes. In the event of cancellation, Sponsor reserves the right to select the winner from among all eligible entries received prior to date of cancellation. The use of automated entry systems or any other conduct that impedes the integrity of the sweepstakes is prohibited. In the event of a dispute regarding online entry, entry will be deemed made by the holder of an established e-mail account associated with the entry.

GENERAL: Except where prohibited by law: (i) entry constitutes permission to use winner's entry, name, hometown, voice, likeness, photograph and any statements regarding this sweepstakes in all media now known or hereafter discovered, for any purpose, including without limitation, in connection with, and to promote, market or advertise, the sweepstakes, in whole or in part, without review, approval, credit or attribution, notification or payment from or to entrant or any person or entity, worldwide, in perpetuity, or on a winner's list, if applicable; (ii) potential winner will be required to respond, complete and return an Affidavit of Eligibility and Release of Liability/Publicity and provide the required documentation by close of business on Monday, February 20th, 2017. If winner fails to respond within timeframe indicated, is unable to provide the required documentation or winner notification is returned as undeliverable, an alternate winner will be selected by random drawing per the process above. By participating and winning a prize, winner releases Sponsor, Facebook, their parents, affiliates, subsidiaries and agencies and their respective directors, officers, employees and agents from any and all liability with respect to the prize won and participation in the sweepstakes. Subject to all U.S. federal, state and local laws and regulations. Void where prohibited. Taxes on prize are the sole responsibility of the winner. Winner will receive an IRS 1099-MISC tax form. For winner’s list, available after Friday,

3/17/17, send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to Western Mass News- $1,000 Fill Your Fridge Winner’s List, 1300 Liberty St. Springfield MA, 01129.

This promotion is powered by Aptivada, a Facebook vendor. Aptivada does not sponsor, administer or endorse this promotion. Participants must read and agree to the Terms & Conditions of Use and Privacy Policy of Aptivada before entering or participating in this promotion.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.