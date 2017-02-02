DA: Officers involved in parking lot altercation will not be charged

The Hampden District Attorney announced on Thursday that there will be no charges made against the off-duty Springfield officers who were accused of attacking four men back in 2015.

On April 8, police responded to a disturbance in the area of 70 Island Pond Road. On arrival, police said the four men appeared to have cuts, bruises, and torn clothing.

The incident occurred after the victims told police they got into a verbal altercation with one of the accused "off duty" police officers inside Nathan Bills Bar.

The four victims told police they were punched, kicked, and struck with unidentified objects by a large group of people, including some that were described as "off duty" police officers in the parking lot adjacent to the bar.

Hampden District Attorney, Anthony D. Gulluni said in a statement released to Western Mass News, "with the evidence that has been received and reviewed by my office, I cannot in good faith bring charges against anyone who may have been involved.”

