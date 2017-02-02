Northampton city councilors to discuss president's immigration order

The Northampton city council is introducing a resolution tonight on President Trump's executive order on immigration.

The order bans travel into the U.S. for 90 days by non-U.S. cities from seven Muslim countries.

Following months of community planning, that means 18 people who were on their way to resettle in the city of Northampton are no longer able to come.

Northampton is a sanctuary city and many members of the community were getting excited about the refugees who were on their way to resettle.

A number of city council members are in opposition to the president's executive order and are ready to take action

"We see it as essentially something that is banning Muslims from coming into the United States as immigrants or refugees," said Northampton City Councilor Alisa Klein.

Of the 18 refugees slated to arrive in Hampshire County, one is a nine month old baby.

It's just one of the reasons why the Northampton city council is introducing a resolution tonight.

"A lot of the decision to write this resolution came out of constituents contacting me saying, we have to respond in some kind of organized way," Klein added.

Following a two year long process, 18 of Northampton's 51 refugees had already been vetted and cleared by the State Department.

Before Samantha Nevins moved to the homeless shelter in Amherst, she lived in a tent in Northampton. She opposes President Trump's immigration order.

"I could be an immigrant myself, you never know. There are immigrants in shelters. We have to all help each other, just like we all help each other out in the shelter," Nevins said.

Emily Fedor of Amherst added. "It seems like pretty blatant discrimination. He's just banning countries because they're Muslim."

"We have to help out fellow Americans and fellow immigrants," Nevins said.

That meeting is at 7 p.m. in downtown Northampton. All are encouraged to attend.

