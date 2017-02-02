Western Mass News makes friendly big game bet with Atlanta station

If you haven't heard, the Patriots take on the Falcons this Sunday in the big game. Odds-makers have the Patriots as the favorite to win.

Our meteorologist Jacob Wycoff decided to make a wager with another television station - not for money, but for something more delicious.

Fans and businesses around western Massachusetts are preparing for the big game on Sunday, but we aren't the only ones.

Falcons fans are getting ready for their first big game since 1999.

To add a little more excitement to the game, we made a friendly wager with Jim Kosek, chief meteorologist at our sister station, WGCL in Atlanta.

"[Is there room on the Falcons bandwagon for all these fans coming aboard during the playoffs?] Oh, plenty of room to say the least. It's certainly nothing like New England which had a tremendous run over the last few decades, but you have to keep in mind, Belichick is getting up there in age, so is Brady. I mean, I got my hair cut just like him, see what happens? It turns gray. That's a little problem when you're getting over the hill" Kosek said.

If the Falcons pull off a miracle, Western Mass News will be sending some New England favorites to our friends in the south.

To get started, it's not a bet without some cider donuts from Randall's Farm and Greenhouse in Ludlow.

They are a great appetizer, but what about a main course?

A Holyoke tradition, we stopped by Nick's Nest for some clam chowder and finally, we made a trip to Koffee Kup Bakery.

Governor Baker's favorite item to offer - Boston Crème cupcakes.

Koffee Kup Bakery's Dino Facente is confident in the Patriots.

"[Early prediction for the Super Bowl?] Oh yea, Patriots by 10 or 11 points," Facente noted.

As far as our wager with WGCL:

"Right there, that's a peach. I'm not an artist per se, but maybe in a previous life, but that's a home grown Georgia peach for ya, and tell you what. I don't know how to draw barbecue, but we're also giving some awesome Fox Brothers Georgia barbecue. Best in the entire state. I'm also going to throw something a little extra in because, you know what, I grew up in Pennsylvania and moved south and I will never, ever go back to the snow and ice. I am loving how warm it is in Atlanta. I am a huge fan to say the least, so if you've never had boiled peanuts, you're in for a special treat," Kosek said.

No matter who wins, the food will be donated to a local charity, so after the Pats victory, Lorraine's Soup Kitchen will have a meal on behalf of Falcons fans.

Now, you have one more reason to root for the Patriots over the Falcons.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.