Section of Rt. 9 in Belchertown closed after car strikes telephone pole

The Belchertown Police Department has temporarily shut down a section of Route 9 near River Road.

Police said a vehicle struck a telephone pole, and crews have shut down the area to repair downed wires.

There is no word yet if anyone was hurt. The National Grid Outage map reports 95 people are without power.

A spokesperson for National Grid told Western Mass News power will be restored to those customers at 9:30 p.m.

The road should be reopened by 10 p.m. according to State police.

