President's immigration orders hits home in a personal way to one Iranian native

President Trump's recent executive orders on immigration are hitting home to immigrants across the county including those in western Massachusetts.

There is mounting disappointment and despair over the president's action.

"I felt dislocated. I lost a second home," said Vida Tayebati.

Tayebati, an Iranian native who now lives in Greenfield, has spent the last four years living in the United States after immigrating here on a student visa. She's college educated and is settling into her life in western Massachusetts, having co-founded a theater group in Turners Falls.

Tayebati hasn't seen her parents in years. They were all set to travel from Iran to western Massachusetts, but now, those plans were put on hold by President Trump's executive order banning for 90 days travel to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries including Iran.

"It takes a lot of time and energy and when they got their visas, it was weeks before. They got their tickets and now, they can not come because the visas are for three months, the same time as the ban," Tayebati said.

There's disappointment for Tayebati and her parents for a family get-together.

Tayebati's story is just one example of the personal impact the president's orders are having across the country and around the world and today, Tayebati's thoughts turn to all those others.

"My story is one of thousands and I'm constantly thinking of the thousands of people who are shocked because so many Iranians came to the U.S. and settled in the U.S. because they got rejected by the Iran government," Tayebati said.

As for the future, Tayebati feels like she and others are in limbo not knowing for sure what the future holds, but she hasn't given up hope.

"I don't know, but I also have faith. We believe in people and so I hope people will come together and might make a change," Tayebati said.

These days, Tayebati is preparing for a performance of Happyland at Shea Theater in Turners Falls in just two weeks, but a lot of that excitement is tempered by the thought that her parents won't be coming from Iran to see her.

