Teachers turn to crowdfunding sites for classroom supplies

Classroom costs can be budget busters for teachers. Educators are turning to crowdfunding sites when cities or towns can’t afford the basics, never mind the extras.

“You want a listening center, you want to a special project, and you need materials for that special project...that is really small, but a really important thing to have in your classroom,” said Colleen Taylor, a teacher at the Zanetti School in Springfield.

Taylor has started nine campaigns using the site Donors Choose. The website is specifically for fundraising public education projects.

“I'm the kind of teacher that spends a lot of my own money on my classroom,” said Taylor. “We want a quality experience for our kids. We want them to have those hands-on materials that should be in every classroom.”

Teachers spend an average of $500 on supplies for their students every year. One in 10 teachers spend more than 1,000 dollars.

In low-income areas, more than 90 percent of teachers are paying for the basics for students, things like pens and pencils.

Other teachers are using the popular crowdfunding site, Go Fund Me to raise money for supplies.

“This felt like a way to distribute some of that cost a little bit. But still have some of those special activities going on in my classroom,” said Taylor.

