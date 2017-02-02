Northampton resettlement program stalls following immigration ban

Many refugees are left in limbo following President Trump's executive order.

A 9-month-old baby and her family were on their way to Northampton through a resettlement program.

The organization behind that program has spoken out about this halt in the process.

Members of the Northampton community rallied outside City Hall on Thursday while city leaders were in a meeting.

City councilors meet at 7:00 p.m. and the organization Catholic Charities will give residents an update on the refugee resettlement program.

Kathryn Buckley-Brawner has been working on a resettlement program for years.

"It's a bit of an emotional roller coaster, I'll have to be very honest," Brawner noted.

18 refugees from a number of countries including Syria and Iraq had been vetted and approved by the State Department to move to Northampton.

"I just want people to consider that these are families and that they're families very much like you and me. The parents of those families want exactly for those children what we would want," Brawner continued.

She's went to the city council meeting in Northampton on Thursday, where she's expected to give an update on the resettlement program.

"It just feels like you get a grip on one aspect, another aspect becomes more clear and then there's a change or, we're just discovering, and it's kinda like peeling an onion," said Brawner.

Many from Northampton to Amherst, plan attended the meeting in order to hear from both Catholic Charities and city councilors.

"Everyone who lives in this country essentially comes from immigrants or refugees. I'd say Donald trump's family itself were immigrants to the united states and so this very shortsighted and offensive policy," said Alisa Klein, a Northampton City Councilor.

The refugees who had been approved are people from 9 months old to those in their 60s.

Now they'll stay in camps and temporary shelters overseas.

"It has been just emotionally shocking and at every turn you sort of feel like you're being punched in the stomach a bit," said Brawner.

The Trump Administration has a draft plan that would lead to the deportation of immigrants living here who are dependent on welfare.

Catholic Charities is working to understand what these new details could mean.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.