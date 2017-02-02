Local beer distributor prepares for climbing sales leading into the big game

Fans are getting ready for when the Patriots will take on the Falcons on Sunday.

A new study by Forbes said that Americans will consume over 325 million gallons of beer on game day.

That comes to about $1.2 billion in beer sales alone.



Williams Distributors in Chicopee has about 1,000 clients from restaurants and bars in Hampden and Hampshire counties

"We're really excited to have the Patriots in it which makes it even bigger. It's at least a 10 to 15 percent jump in our business over a typical business," said President Scott Sadowsky.

Scott said thousands of cases of beer are expected to sell this weekend.

Sadowsky is like the Bill Belichick of distributing. He's "on to Houston", staring with a carefully laid out game plan.

"We do actually, we have a weekly sales meeting on Fridays and follow up call on Monday's so there's actually a lot of parallels, it's like our film work, preparing for the week ahead," said Sadowski.

Table and Vine in West Springfield is one of Williams biggest clients.

They've been stocking up for Sunday, ever since the Patriots won the AFC Championship.

"When the Patriots are in it, it's estimated about a 30 percent uptick in business which is huge for us," said Michael Brunelle of Table and Vine.

The guys from Williams are at Table and Vine daily, re-stocking, setting up displays, re-stocking again.

"We couldn't do it without them, quite frankly, on a weekend like this we'll be so busy. With the amount help that they send in for us it's really imperative to keep the shelves full," said Brunelle.

They will be working right up until game time, making sure the beer is plentiful and cold. One bit of advice: Don't wait until the last minute too get yours!

The National Retail Federation said U.S. consumers will shell out $14 billion for this year's game.

