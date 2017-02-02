Rally held in Northampton city hall for immigrant rights

Dozens of people in Northampton showed their support for undocumented immigrants and refugees tonight after President Trump's executive order.

A rally was held before the city council meeting for immigrant and workers’ rights.

The council heard a resolution in opposition of Trump's order.

It was a packed house tonight inside the city council meeting after nearly 50 people rallied at city hall trying to send a message to President Trump about the rights of immigrants and their wages.

"I've been hearing a lot of unity actually and that the executive order on immigration and all of the other ones too, and causing people to come together," said Jeff Napolitano.

This was in response to President Trump signing an executive order last week on immigration, banning travel into the U.S. for 90 days by non-U.S. citizens from seven Muslim countries.

"Workers’ rights are immigrant rights, because the most exploited workers tend to be immigrants and people of color," said Diana Sierra.

They also rallied about wage theft, asking the city of Northampton to be a fair employment city, saying that undocumented immigrants are not treated fairly at work, and they’re scared for the future with Trump in office.

"We're trying to build a multi-racial working class movement that can improve conditions for all people. A lot of the folks whose wages are stolen are immigrants and we need to stand up together."

Trump's executive order suspends the admission of refugees for 120 days, and bans Syrian refugees indefinitely.

18 of Northampton's 51 refugees had already been vetted and cleared by the state department.

The city council also heard from Catholic Charities about the refugees coming to Northampton.

“Everyone who lives in this country essentially comes from immigrants or refugees. I’d say Donald Trump’s family itself were immigrants to the United States, and so this very shortsighted and offensive policy of limiting the entrance of immigrants to the United States is just ignoring the history and the foundations of this country,” said Northampton City Councilor Alisa Klein.

During the rally tonight, organizers also talked about how Springfield and Mayor Domenic Sarno insisted the city will not be a sanctuary city.

They said they're proud to be from Northampton, where they welcome immigrants and refugees.

