Local PhD candidate at UMass Amherst joins ACLU lawsuit

President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration is impacting people all over the world; even right here in western Mass.

A PhD candidate at UMass Amherst, joined an ACLU lawsuit against the president, calling the ban ‘unlawful and unconstitutional.’

Flipping through photographs of her family, Zahra Mirazi remembers her brother.

He was 25 years old when he died tragically.

“He went mountain climbing and he was lost for 10 days. And then after 10 days we found his body on top of the mountain.”

Her plan was to come to America to attend her dream school. The University of Massachusetts Amherst.

“One week after I got admitted, I lost my brother.”

She was at the top of her class back home in Tehran, the capital of Iran.

“UMass has one of the best linguistics departments in the whole world.”

“I tried so hard to get in and I succeeded.”

But her brother’s sudden death halted her UMass dream.

“My family really wanted me to succeed to make progress, so they encouraged me to make this decision.”

But everything changed last week when President Trump issued an executive order that might allow her to travel back home to see her family, but wouldn’t allow her to come back to school.

The ban blocks people traveling from 7 Muslim countries, including Iran.

“It’s not about terrorism. It’s about real people who have done nothing wrong in their lives. We are students coming from Iran with big hopes.”

This is why she joined a lawsuit with ACLU filed against the president.

She doesn’t know the next time she’ll see her family, but she video chats with them three times a day.

She said right now it’s all she has.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.