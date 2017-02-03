Blustery and seasonably cold this weekend, then our next storm by Tuesday

We are dry and seasonably cold for the next few days, then we are tracking our next big weather maker for early next week!

It will be a frigid, dry start to the weekend with temps in the low teens early Saturday, then highs in the upper 20s by the afternoon. Winds will be on the increase Saturday with afternoon gusts up to 20-30mph-giving us a wind chill in the low 20s throughout the day. Low pressure stays strong over the Hudson Bay and high pressure passes to our south-keeping us dry and cold.

High pressure moves offshore Sunday and the Hudson Bay low will begin retreating farther north, allowing for some slightly warmer temps-though still in the 30s. A weak system passes to our north Sunday, bringing mostly cloudy skies and some occasional flurries. A cold front passing by Sunday night will bring us another blustery and colder day for Monday.

Our next storm system will impact New England Tuesday and Wednesday...

Low pressure will move from the Midwest toward western New York, bringing us a period of snow to start, then as we transition to rain, some ice may occur as well. Right now, snow showers begin sometime early Tuesday and snow lingers much of the day. Snow changes to a wintry mix Tuesday night and eventually rain by Wednesday, but the exact timing and precip amounts are still uncertain. Stay tuned for more details throughout the week! The end of next week looks colder.

