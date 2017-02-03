Digital devices are being linked to eye damage in kids

Optometrists are seeing a link between excessive screen time and a loss of nearsighted vision. Also known as myopia, nearsighted vision is now affecting children at a younger age and a more rapid rate.

Optometrist David Momnie of Chicopee Eyecare says "there really is an increase in nearsightedness or what we call myopia. Recent studies have shown that there's a 25-percent incidence in nearsightedness in children and its not just a problem in the U.S., it's a global phenomenon."

Nearsightedness is a global phenomenon where the eyeball is too long and light is focused in front of the retina, causing an inability to see far away. Now, optometrists are studying the link between electronic devices and a loss of vision in younger generations.

"The genetic factors don't explain an increase over the last 20 years," says Dr. Momnie. "There's been such a large increase in digital devices such as iPhones, iPads, laptops, video computer games, that children are spending several hours a day, sometimes up to six hours a day on these devices and it's really not healthy."

So unhealthy that the disorder, normally seen in middle school children, is now affecting children in kindergarten and first grade. The amount of kids diagnosed with myopia has also increased from 15-percent to 25-percent.

Katie Campbell's 4-year-old son Thomas has perfect vision but he does occasionally use a tablet.

"We do have an iPad at home and a couple times a week he does go on the iPad, not daily but they use it," says Campbell.

Dr. Momnie says being exposed to more near-point stresses must be a factor because of the large increase in nearsightedness over the last 20 years.

"Children now, when you see them riding in a car or on a bus, they're texting or watching videos," says Dr. Momnie.

When the eye is extended, enlarged, or lengthened because of nearsightedness, there's a much higher risk of detached retina and other eye disease such as cataract, or wet macular degeneration.

For local Chicopee mom, Shannon Cadieux, her 12-year-old daughter Olivia started having vision problems in 2015. Around the same time she began using a cell phone.

"She was complaining she couldn't see the board at home," says Cadieux.

Olivia was diagnosed with nearsightedness at Chicopee Eyecare. Cadieux says her daughter is constantly on Instagram and she uses her phone to keep in contact with her friends.

Nearsightedness is treated with eyeglasses or contact lenses; a lifelong financial burden for those affected. Although it is not reversible, it may be preventable.

"The first thing parents can do is simply limit exposure to children on digital devices," says Dr. Momnie. "Children under the age of one should not spend more than an hour on a device and children over two, two to three hours a day is plenty."

Teenagers and adults can practice good visual hygiene by looking away from their device every minute or so, and focusing on something in the distance.

Dr. Momnie also suggests spending more time outdoors and away from electronic devices.

"If we have them spend more time outdoors, away from these devices, we know it does have a positive effect on your vision," says Dr. Momnie.

