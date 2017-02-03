Judge hears bid to extend order against Trump travel ban

BOSTON (AP) - A federal judge in Boston is hearing arguments on a request to extend a temporary injunction against President Donald Trump's travel ban.

A seven-day restraining order was granted Sunday in a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union on behalf of two professors who were detained at Boston's airport as they returned home from an academic conference.

The professors are Muslims from Iran and lawful permanent U.S. residents. They were eventually allowed to re-enter the country.

An amended lawsuit filed this week added new plaintiffs, including the international aid group Oxfam America and several noncitizens who are legally in the U.S. but fear if they leave they'll be unable to return.

U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton said Friday he won't rule on the constitutionality of Trump's order.

