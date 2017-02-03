Rally held at UMass to seek sanctuary campus status

It's another day of protests across the Pioneer Valley in response to President Trump's executive order temporarily banning people from seven countries from traveling to the U.S.

Students at UMass Amherst are gathering Friday to ask administrators to consider becoming a sanctuary campus. This would protect illegal immigrants and refugees in campus community.

The rally began around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Students plan on chanting and holding signs up in support of their immigrant peers.

It's called the UMass Amherst Sanctuary Campus movement. They're asking the administration to declare UMass a sanctuary campus, which would protect the rights of undocumented, refugee, and international students, staff, and faculty members.

We do know that at least three members of the UMass Amherst community - including one undergrad and one grad student - weren't allowed back into the country following President Trump's executive order on immigration issued just last week.

The school is actively working with them to assist them, but students are also rallying for those on-campus unable to go home and come back.

We heard from one international PhD candidate from Iran. She could go home to visit family, but would not be able to return to her five year linguistics program

Now, if the students were to succeed - if UMass were to actually become a sanctuary campus - that would mean that the school would not cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, meaning they wouldn't share info about students immigration status with ICE.

One of the issues, of course, is that UMass is a federally funded school and there is a fear that if they were to become a sanctuary campus. they could lose that federal funding.

There was a similar rally at Amherst College this week. Students from both schools are hoping to work together on this issue.

