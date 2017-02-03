West Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a West Springfield armed robbery.
West Springfield Police said that around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, an armed robbery was reported at Subway on Westfield Street.
Investigators noted that suspects may have fled the area in a gold colored sedan.
Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.