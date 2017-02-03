West Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspects - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

West Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Photos provided by West Springfield Police) (Photos provided by West Springfield Police)
(Photos provided by West Springfield Police) (Photos provided by West Springfield Police)
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a West Springfield armed robbery.

West Springfield Police said that around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, an armed robbery was reported at Subway on Westfield Street.

Investigators noted that suspects may have fled the area in a gold colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.