West Springfield Police searching for armed robbery suspects

Police are looking for the public's help in identifying suspects in a West Springfield armed robbery.

West Springfield Police said that around 10:30 p.m. Thursday, an armed robbery was reported at Subway on Westfield Street.

Investigators noted that suspects may have fled the area in a gold colored sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West Springfield Police Detective Bureau at (413) 263-3210.

