Second suspect charged in Amherst home invasion

Amherst police arrested a second suspect that is believed to be involved in a home invasion that occurred in 2016.

Mary Carey of the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said police arrested John Neimiec III, 29, of Sunderland on Thursday.

Neimiec was charged with conspiracy to commit home invasion and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.

The other suspect, Patrick Bemben, 25, of Hadley had already been placed under arrest and faces 11 indictments in Hampshire Superior Court.

Their charges stem from an incident that took place on October 30 at 943 East Street in Amherst.

Niemiec was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court Friday morning.

