Beth Ward cooks up some hot wings

What is a game day gathering without some wings, and hot wings to be exact.

Western Mass News' Beth Ward recently took to the kitchen to make some hot wings.

The full recipe appears below. Enjoy!

Makes: 6 servings

Prep Time: 10 min

Cook Time: 30 min

Ingredients

2 1/2 lbs. chicken wing pieces

1/2 cup Hot Sauce

1/3 cup butter,melted

Dry Buffalo Seasoning (to taste)

Directions

Bake wings in foil-lined pan at 450 °F for 30 minutes until crispy, turning once. Note: it must be non-stick foil or spray with some non-stick spray.

Combined the hot sauce and melted butter in bowl. When wings are fresh out of the oven, toss them in the sauce to coat completely.

Serve with blue cheese dressing and celery sticks.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.