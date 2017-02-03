Immigration protests continue across Western MA

UMass Amherst students gathered on Friday asking the administration to consider making the school a sanctuary campus.

"UMass needs to be a sanctuary campus. We need to create spaces like this," said Aviva Richardson, a Senior at UMass.

A sanctuary campus would protect the rights of undocumented, refugee and international students, staff and faculty members.

"That's gonna happen through organizing and I think it's really important that so many people came out today," Richardson continued.

Three members of the UMass Amherst community were not allowed back into the country following the President's executive order.

That order bans people from traveling from 7 countries to the U.S.

"My really close friend's grandmother is really sick and she's not allowed back in the country. It would kill me and her to see her pass away without being allowed back into the country," said Kat Kowalski, a Senior at UMass.

Students like Kowalski have shared their personal connections to the ban.

Over at Western New England University, the school of law hosted a forum on immigration policy.

"As a law student with aspirations to practice immigration law to a certain level, I think that I can educate myself and be more abreast as to what's going on," said Caminer Lavache, a third year law student at WNEU.

Lavache is originally from Haiti.

"We are American citizens. I've served in the United States Military," Lavache noted.

On Friday, he listened to people about how the immigration order affects people right here in Western Mass.

