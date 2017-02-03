Beth Ward's Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip

Beth Ward is a huge Patriots fan and she recently took to the Western Mass News kitchen to make an appetizer that pays homage to a particular quarterback.

Check out her Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip.

The full recipe appears below. Enjoy!

Ingredients :

10.5 ounce goat cheese roll

½ cup chopped Craisens

½ cup chopped candied walnuts or pecans

Honey (to taste)

Thin crackers

Directions :

Soften goat cheese by bringing it to room temperature.

Stir goat cheese in bowl with metal utensil (metal works best)

Add honey while stirring (helps mixture become creamy)

Stir in Craisens and walnuts/pecans

Serve with thin crackers

