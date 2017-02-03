Beth Ward's Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip

Beth Ward is a huge Patriots fan and she recently took to the Western Mass News kitchen to make an appetizer that pays homage to a particular quarterback.
Check out her Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip.
The full recipe appears below. Enjoy!
Ingredients:
Directions:
Serve with thin crackers
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.