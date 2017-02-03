Beth Ward's Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Beth Ward's Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip

Posted: Updated:
By Ryan Trowbridge, Web Content Manager
Connect
(Western Mass News photo) (Western Mass News photo)
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Beth Ward is a huge Patriots fan and she recently took to the Western Mass News kitchen to make an appetizer that pays homage to a particular quarterback.

Check out her Brady G.O.A.T. cheese dip.

The full recipe appears below.  Enjoy!

Ingredients:

  • 10.5 ounce goat cheese roll
  • ½ cup chopped Craisens
  • ½ cup chopped candied walnuts or pecans
  • Honey (to taste)
  • Thin crackers

Directions:

  • Soften goat cheese by bringing it to room temperature.
  • Stir goat cheese in bowl with metal utensil (metal works best)
  • Add honey while stirring (helps mixture become creamy)
  • Stir in Craisens and walnuts/pecans

Serve with thin crackers

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation).  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSHM

News

Weather

Video

Photos

Sports

About Us

Job Openings

Advertise with Us

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.