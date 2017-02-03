Mass DOT implements new system during viaduct construction

The construction on the I-91 viaduct in Springfield has caused some headaches for divers during their commute.

The MassDOT is implementing some new technology that could help ease the congestion.

"The dynamic merge system is a system that is going to tell drivers when to merge down into one lane. It should make traffic flow more efficiently through a construction zone," said a spokesperson for the MassDOT.

Road closures and detours are causing headaches for many drivers, but the new device should help ease drivers worries as it will let them know when to merge according to the flow of traffic.

"It operates off traffic sensors and those have to be set up properly and that's what were doing right now. We are in the process of getting them set up properly," said a spokesperson for the MassDOT.

Although this program should ease the congestion, there are still some people who would said they prefer to avoid the area as much as possible.

"Before it was very accessible and easy to use, and now I don’t even go near it. Especially in the early mornings and later evenings. I stay away from it best I can because i know its going to be all backed up," said Keith Despard of West Springfield.

Others don’t seem to mind the construction, as long as fellow drivers pay attention to the signs.

"Both coming and going I got used to it pretty much right away," said Bill Donohue of Holyoke.



The results from this test should be available to be implemented in about a week to help drivers get to their destinations on time.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.