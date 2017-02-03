Officials remind fans to stay safe during NFL Championship

As New England gear up for the big game, local officials are reminding fans to celebrate responsibly.

State and local police will be out in full patrol making sure the roads are clear of drunk driving.

“We want this to be a great day, a great victory, but we want people to behave responsibly,” said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.

College towns like Boston are urging students to refrain from vandalism and other unruly behavior.

The Easthampton Police Department took a tongue in cheek approach to getting the word out about the dangers of drunk driving. In a video posted to Facebook, an officer pulls over an impaired driver.

The driver is a confused Giants fan, who believes they were heading to Houston. The suspect was seen with a bottle of Schnapps, which he claimed was water.

The parody video ends with a message reminding fans to be safe during the football celebrations.

Springfield College is offering viewing parties to students who want to catch the game. This gives students a safe option to celebrate responsibly.

UMass Amherst is also limiting guests from visiting campus. Non-students will not be allowed in residence halls during the game.

