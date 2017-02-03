Experts say 1.3 billion chicken wings set to be eaten on Sunday

Local restaurants are preparing for a culinary showdown as game day approaches. Orders for chicken wings have been inundating restaurants throughout Western Massachusetts.

According to the National Chicken Council, Americans are set to eat 1.3 billion chicken wings on Sunday. That is 30 million more chicken wings than the year before.

Rumbleseat in Chicopee is a popular spot to catch the game. They are preparing for a large crowd, as well as an influx in to-go orders.

"It's a football tradition...and people order food for their homes. Like they think the more food they order, the better chance the patriots have of winning,” said Bill Stetson, owner of Rumbleseat and die-hard Patriots fan.

Like many other wing masters, the recipe at Rumbleseat is a closely-guarded secret, but their chef, Chris Silvestri, said that the trick is to make sure they are crispy.

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.