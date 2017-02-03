Holyoke company producing cover for Super Bowl program

When the New England Patriots take the field this Sunday in Houston, they won't be the only local team recognized at the Super Bowl.

The Hazen Paper Company was chosen to provide the holographic front cover of the Super Bowl program for at least the 15th straight year.

"The Super Bowl program - stadium edition - holographic Super Bowl program is our crown jewel as a show piece for holography," said John Hazen, president of Hazen Paper

A paper company that is producing holographs. It may sound a bit off, but that's exactly what Hazen Paper Company does.

They aren't just good at what they do. They are among the best.

"We set up the best holographic lab in the world for this type of business, right here in Holyoke. We've won awards all over the world, so it's proven," John Hazen said.

Cousins Bob and John Hazen run Hazen Paper and said that their company is well-decorated. They also said that it's their cutting edge technology that lends itself to applications like the Super Bowl program.

"Most holographers are working in small formats - 2" by 2". We can go to 60" by 60". Our system is big and it's fast," John Hazen explained.

Being fast is key! There isn't much wiggle room in the printing schedule once the Super Bowl line up is set. That doesn't phase Hazen.

"Crunch time is our business. This is a great project, we love it, but it's routine. This is what we do, every day of the week. john Hazen explained.

As the field of holography changes, so does Hazen paper.

"Every month, our technology gets better. We are able to offer more stunning, more compelling effects." John Hazen said.

While plenty of NFL logos have graced their covers over the year, helping to create another program for a Patriots Super Bowl makes it all the more special..

"Every year, we are hoping and praying that the Patriots will be on the cover, their logo on the cover. Once we know that, it adds a whole new level of excitement for our employees, for our friends" said Bob Hazen.

John Hazen added, "The only downside is we have to go to work on Monday after the Super Bowl. We do too, but we gotta keep working."

Work that they hope will be forever linked to a Patriots Super Bowl victory.

"The Patriots, of course. I think they're favored by three. I think it's going to be a great game....They're going to rise to the occasion." Bob Hazen said.

Let's see if the Patriots do rise to the occasion, just like Hazen Paper has each Super Bowl for the last decade and a half.

