Iranian UMass student joins lawsuit against President Trump

A local PhD candidate joins the American Civil Liberties Union in a lawsuit filed against President Trump.

Students were showing support for their peers at UMass Amherst.

Zahra Renani said all she wants is to visit her family.

"UMass has one of the best linguistics departments in the world. I tried so hard to get in and I succeeded," said Renani.



But just one week after her acceptance, her younger brother died tragically.



"I came here with this hope that I could visit my family regularly and that's what I did," said Renani.



President Trump issued an executive order last week that would ban Zahra from re-entering the United States.

That's when she decided to join a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against the President.



"We have nothing to do with all these crazy things going on. We are people living ordinary lives," Renani noted.



Members of the UMass community stood up for people like Zahra by asking the University to become a sanctuary campus.



"I think UMass should know we're not gonna stand for the federal government's decisions," said Bahiya Nasuuna, a Senior at UMass.



A member of the Muslim student's association, said students have been creative about showing support.



"A lot of people left notes under our door. There's a reason Islam is the most common religion in the world, it's full of good people," Nasuuna continued.



Those in support of the ban say the 7 countries listed by the President may post a threat to national security.

