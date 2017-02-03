Officials remind football fans to party responsibly this weekend

As football fans are gearing up for an action-packed match up, local officials are making a push to keep roads safe.

With big game celebrations comes the importance of making sure that everyone stays safe.



College towns like Boston are urging students to refrain from vandalizing or drinking irresponsibly.



"We want this to be a great day, a great victory, but we want people to behave responsibly," said Boston Mayor Martin Walsh.



The Easthampton Police Department took a tongue-in-cheek approach to getting the word out about the dangers of drunk driving.



We know the Patriots will do their job this weekend, and as always, police will be out doing theirs.

Springfield College is helping students find safe options for watching the game as they have several viewing parties planned.

"Safety is the key, Tom Brady would want me safe, Bill Belechik would want me safe and smart. He wants me to do our job," said Nick Bainter, a student at Springfield College.



Police are asking for your help to keep the roads safe Sunday night.



"We’re a community, so we want to ask everyone to keep an eye out for each other," said Mayor Walsh.



If you see anyone getting behind the wheel while impaired, you can always call your local police.

