High water bills leave Agawam residents concerned

Residents in Agawam took their frustrations to social media after finding out the total amount on their water bills.

Mayor Cohen said his bill was high too, but said the cost is based solely on usage.

"The only water anybody is paying for is the water that goes through their meter," said Mayor Cohen.

Some residents questioned the rate of the water after they got their bills this week for the months of June through December.

The mayor and the town's department of public work's said that the rates didn’t go up, but that people just used more water.

"There has been no rate increase we have not changed anything," said Mayor Cohen.

Residents who got their bills this week likely got hit hard because they accounted for most of the summer, according to Mayor Cohen.

With the lack of rain this summer, those who water their lawns felt the sting of that on their bill.

"It seemed a little high I’ve looked at it in the past. It seems like the second half of the year, first half of the year is high," said Agawam resident Dave Anderson.

John Decker of the Agawam DPW told Western Mass News that water is just used more in the summer. People water their lawns, wash their cars, and fill their pools.

Cohen, 22:06:06 "Its shocking when you open it, mine was over $500 I'm not happy about it but I watered my lawn," Cohen noted.

If there is a usage on a particular home that is well above average, Agawam will contact the homeowner incase there is a leak causing costs to skyrocket.

