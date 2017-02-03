Lanesborough police looking for attempted abduction suspect

Police in a Berkshire County town are investigating the attempted abduction of a young girl at the Berkshire Mall.
Lanesborough police said it happened on Sunday, January 29 in a span of 15 minutes between 5 and 5:15 p.m.
Police said it happened in the office hallway near the public bathrooms.
He is described as a white male who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, is heavy-set, and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood down.
Police have released a sketch of what they think the man looks like.
If you know anything about this or know this man, you are asked to call the Lanesborough police department at 413-443-4107.
Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
All content © 2017, WGGB/WSHM; Springfield, MA. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.