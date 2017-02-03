Lanesborough police looking for attempted abduction suspect - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

Lanesborough police looking for attempted abduction suspect

LANESBOROUGH, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -

Police in a Berkshire County town are investigating the attempted abduction of a young girl at the Berkshire Mall.

Lanesborough police said it happened on Sunday, January 29 in a span of 15 minutes between 5 and 5:15 p.m. 

Police said it happened in the office hallway near the public bathrooms.

He is described as a white male who stands about 5 feet 7 inches tall, is heavy-set, and was last seen wearing a hooded sweatshirt with the hood down.

Police have released a sketch of what they think the man looks like. 

If you know anything about this or know this man, you are asked to call the Lanesborough police department at 413-443-4107.

