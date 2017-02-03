Family of Ron Brace remembers his life

Ron Brace and his aunt, Rhonda during the 2012 SuperBowl

Ron Brace was only 29-years-old when he passed away last April.

Now, 10 months later, as the Patriots get ready for Sunday in Houston and Western Mass News caught up with Brace family in Springfield.

Ron left Springfield for Burncoat High in Worcester during his freshman year, and it was the first time he'd ever played football.

From there, things only got better for Ron as he received a full boat to Boston college.

In 2009, the Patriots came calling, as his father said is one of the proudest days in his life.

Ron II and his sister Rhonda are still Pats fans through and through.

They are proud of Ron's hand in building such a dominant franchise.

"I couldn't write a better story. I couldn't be a happier dad. I'm glad he put the Brace family on the map. We all enjoy and love him, real good stuff," said Brace II.

Number 97 played for the Patriots from 2009 to 2012.

Ron's contributions on and off the field are legendary, as he helped raise money back in Springfield after the 2011 tornado, inner city camps for kids, and the annual rays of hope.

