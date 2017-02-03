UMass police investigate on-campus assault

A female UMass Amherst student was assaulted near a campus parking lot early Thursday morning.

University police said the student was approached from behind and was punched on the side of her head hard enough that it knocked her to the ground.

The victim was unable to get a description of the person who assaulted her. Police are currently investigating this incident and are reviewing campus surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to contact the UMass Police Officer Chris Stechmann at (413) 545-2121.

Those that would like to remain anonymous can call (413)- 545- 8477, or can fill out a witness form on their website.

You can visit their website by clicking the link here

Copyright 2017 Western Mass News (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.