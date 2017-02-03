CT governor makes a push to bring NHL team to Hartford

The big game is less than two days away, but there is other sport news making headlines tonight.

Connecticut's governor said he's making the push to bring an NHL team in need of a home to Hartford.

The state lost its NHL team, the Hartford Whalers, nearly 20 years ago.

The New York Islanders need a new home at the start of next season after the Barclays Center ended their relationship with the team, and Connecticut's governor, Dannel Malloy, said Hartford's XL Center is where they should come.

John Aberdale was a member of the equipment staff for the Hartford Whalers.

He said this is great news if it could happen, but there may be some hurdles to get over first.

"So I think for the Greater Springfield area, and the Connecticut area, it would be great to see them come back again and after being gone for 20 years," said Aberdale.

Connecticut lost the Whalers nearly 20 years ago, moving to North Carolina, but the team made an impact on Western Mass.

While joining the NHL, they spent a few seasons playing at the Springfield Civic Center, now the Mass Mutual Center, while the Hartford Civic Center was undergoing repairs.

John Aberdale thinks the size of the XL Center could be an issue.

"Usually require that an arena that you play in has at least 18,000 seats and the Harford Civic Center doesn't have that. That was one of the hurdles of 20-30 years ago."

The letter read, in part:

"Hartford offers an NHL market with more Fortune 500 companies than many NHL cities, including Columbus, Raleigh, Buffalo, and Nashville."

It goes on to say:

"This is a ready market-- anxious for an NHL team, eager to fill seats, buy merchandise, and support your team."

The Springfield Thunderbirds are still trying to build their fan base, but John said he doesn't think this would affect the team too much.

"If you're going to go to a professional game in Hartford, it’s going to cost a family of four a lot more money than it would be with the Thunderbirds. They're doing a great job with their organization trying to bring in families."

Governor Malloy added that they're in the process of adding an ice rink to the XL Center and would be willing to make any necessary upgrades to accommodate the Islanders.

Right now, this is only an idea. The Islanders haven't responded to the governor's pitch, so we will just have to wait and see.

