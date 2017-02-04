One man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield - Western Mass News - WGGB/WSHM

One man hospitalized after shooting in Springfield

One man is in the hospital following an overnight shooting in the city of Springfield.

Springfield Police say officers responded to the intersection of Dwight St. and Liberty St. at 2:20 a.m. this morning, following a call for shots fired.

According to Springfield Police, a 31-year-old man was shot twice in the hip, and then drove himself to Baystate Medical Center.

Police say he is expected to be okay.

It is unclear if any suspects have been identified. 

